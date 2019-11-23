 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 9:30 am - 10:30 am

Yoga in the Hideaway

Start your Saturday off right with yoga in the Hideaway. Every last Saturday of the month, Jessica Bogh of Four Elements Yoga will lead you through a hour-long, adaptable practice that will leave you feeling stretched, refreshed, and ready to enjoy a complimentary wine flight.

Class starts at 9:30-10:30am! Drop-in class; $10 per person at the door, includes a Classic Tasting Flight for first time Yogis joining us.
Return Yogis, your $20 flight will be waived with a 1 bottle purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mat.

 

Fee: $10

Start your Saturday off right with yoga in the Hideaway. Every last Saturday of the month, Jessica Bogh of Four Elements Yoga will lead you through a hour-long, adaptable practice that will leave you feeling stretched, refreshed, and ready to enjoy a complimentary wine flight.Class starts at 9:30-10:30am! Drop-in class; $10 per person at the door, includes a Classic Tasting Flight for first time Yogis ...
Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable