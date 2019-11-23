Yoga in the Hideaway

Start your Saturday off right with yoga in the Hideaway. Every last Saturday of the month, Jessica Bogh of Four Elements Yoga will lead you through a hour-long, adaptable practice that will leave you feeling stretched, refreshed, and ready to enjoy a complimentary wine flight.



Class starts at 9:30-10:30am! Drop-in class; $10 per person at the door, includes a Classic Tasting Flight for first time Yogis joining us.

Return Yogis, your $20 flight will be waived with a 1 bottle purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mat.

Fee: $10