Yoga at the Vineyard

Take a deep breath with us!



On July 9 join yoga instructor, Ouma Phommaneth, for a 50-minute class on our terrace at 9:30 am. Yoga will take place on our terrace, overlooking the vineyard and beautiful morning mountain views.



Enjoy light brunch fare and a flight of 3 wines on our patio.

Please bring your yoga mat and any accessories you need for this rejuvenating experience at Knudsen Vineyards.



$25 regular price for non-club members

$20 per person: Family Roots Wine Club Member Price

