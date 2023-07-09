|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/401650
|All Dates:
Yoga at the Vineyard
Take a deep breath with us!
On July 9 join yoga instructor, Ouma Phommaneth, for a 50-minute class on our terrace at 9:30 am. Yoga will take place on our terrace, overlooking the vineyard and beautiful morning mountain views.
Enjoy light brunch fare and a flight of 3 wines on our patio.
Please bring your yoga mat and any accessories you need for this rejuvenating experience at Knudsen Vineyards.
$25 regular price for non-club members
$20 per person: Family Roots Wine Club Member Price
Fee: $25
