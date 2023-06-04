 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/397924/
All Dates:Jun 4, 2023 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Yoga at the Vineyard

Take a deep breath with us!

On June 4 join yoga instructor, Ginny Kaufman, for a 50-minute class on our terrace at 9:30 am. Yoga will take place on our terrace, overlooking the vineyard and beautiful morning mountain views.

Enjoy light brunch fare and a flight of 3 wines on our patio.
Please bring your yoga mat and any accessories you need for this rejuvenating experience at Knudsen Vineyards.

$25 regular price for non-club members
$20 per person: Family Roots Wine Club Member Price

 

Fee: $25

