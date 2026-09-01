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Location:Nysa Vineyard
Map:18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035383604
Email:info@nysavineyard.com
Website:https://www.nysavineyard.com/
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 10:00 am

Yoga at Nysa Vineyard

Start your morning with vineyard yoga at Nysa Vineyard in the Dundee Hills of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Surrounded by estate vines and sweeping wine country views, this relaxing 50-minute outdoor yoga class is led by certified instructor Stephie Heesacker and is welcoming to beginners as well as experienced yogis.

After class, guests 21 and older are invited to enjoy a complimentary glass of Nysa Vineyard wine while soaking in the peaceful vineyard setting. Whether you’re planning a wine country getaway, looking for a unique wellness experience, or simply wanting to slow down and reconnect, this yoga and wine experience offers the perfect way to start your day.

 

Fee: $35

Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session at Nysa Vineyard in the Dundee Hills. Enjoy a 50-minute practice led by certified instructor Stephie Heesacker, followed by a complimentary glass of Nysa Vineyard wine for guests 21 and older. All experience levels are welcome.

Nysa Vineyard
Nysa Vineyard 18655 18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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