Yoga at Nysa Vineyard

Start your morning with vineyard yoga at Nysa Vineyard in the Dundee Hills of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Surrounded by estate vines and sweeping wine country views, this relaxing 50-minute outdoor yoga class is led by certified instructor Stephie Heesacker and is welcoming to beginners as well as experienced yogis.



After class, guests 21 and older are invited to enjoy a complimentary glass of Nysa Vineyard wine while soaking in the peaceful vineyard setting. Whether you’re planning a wine country getaway, looking for a unique wellness experience, or simply wanting to slow down and reconnect, this yoga and wine experience offers the perfect way to start your day.

Fee: $35