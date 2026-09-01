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Location:Chemeketa Cellars
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503.584.7256
Email:contact@chemeketacellars.com
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/
All Dates:Sep 28, 2026 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tasting room open 5-8pm.

Yoga & Wine

Gather at Chemeketa Cellars in West Salem for an evening wine-d down. The tasting room will be open from 5-8 pm, with class from 6-7 pm. Enjoy a 60-minute practice indoors during winter months or out on the lawn, weather permitting. Gather after class for post-class sips. Beer, cider, wine, non-alcoholic options and chocolate truffles are available for purchase from 5-8 pm. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per yogi for practice. Register for class here: https://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/chemeketacellars

Yoga & Wine

Chemeketa Cellars
Chemeketa Cellars 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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