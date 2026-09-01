Yoga & Wine

Gather at Chemeketa Cellars in West Salem for an evening wine-d down. The tasting room will be open from 5-8 pm, with class from 6-7 pm. Enjoy a 60-minute practice indoors during winter months or out on the lawn, weather permitting. Gather after class for post-class sips. Beer, cider, wine, non-alcoholic options and chocolate truffles are available for purchase from 5-8 pm. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per yogi for practice. Register for class here: https://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/chemeketacellars