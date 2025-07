Location: Illahe Vineyards & Winery Map: 3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338 Phone: 5038311248 Email: kyle@illahevineyards.com Website: http://www.illahevineyards.com/events All Dates: Jun 18, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Jun 28, 2025 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Jul 2, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Jul 12, 2025 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Jul 16, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Jul 26, 2025 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Jul 30, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm



Yoga & Wine

Enjoy a fun Yoga session with Meg Boyd, followed by a delightful glass of wine overlooking the vineyard. Perfect for all levels— come stretch, sip, and socialize in a calm, welcoming atmosphere. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Fee: $25