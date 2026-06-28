Yoga + Wine at Appassiona Estate with Now Yoga

🧘NOW YOGA + WINE | Appassionata Estate | JUNE 28



Roll out your mat overlooking the vines.



Join us for a morning of outdoor yoga at Appassionata Estate — rain or shine — surrounded by the beauty of the vineyard and a beautiful garden. Then stay a little longer for something truly special.



⏰ 9:30 AM – Yoga (60–90 min)

A rejuvenating outdoor practice set against the backdrop of our vineyard. All levels welcome. Hosted by the wonderful teachers at Now Yoga of Portland.



🍷 After class – A One-Time-Only Curated Tasting

Settle in for a curated wine tasting featuring a handpicked selection of our Whites, Reds, and Rosés — paired with small charcuterie plates. This tasting is exclusive to this event and won't be offered again. The wines will be thematically paired for the beginning of summer along with the practice. (NA Glasses available as alternative option)



🛍️ Take a little home with you

Love what you tasted? Bottles will be available to take home.



Spots are limited — don't miss this one. We expect this to sell out, so advanced registration is highly encouraged.



Date & Time: Sunday, June 28th 9:30-10:45am

Location: Appassionata Estate located at 17150 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg

Price: $50 includes yoga + tasting



Those looking to book can register at the link, and they will be sent a separate link for payment. Wine club members and Now Yoga members will receive a discount.



Email Veronica@appassionataestate.com with questions.

Fee: $50