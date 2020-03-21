|Location:
|Coria Estates Winery
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503.363.0525
|Email:
|events@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/coria
|All Dates:
Yoga+Wine at Coria Estates
Join Kristen at Coria Estates as she leads you through warming yoga poses and breath work, while encouraging all of the sweet Saturday morning vibes. Grab a glass of wine before, during or after class and stay for live music in the early afternoon. All ages and all levels welcome! Please pre-register for class as space fills up quickly.
