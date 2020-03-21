 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates Winery
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503.363.0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/coria
All Dates:Mar 21, 2020 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Yoga+Wine at Coria Estates

Join Kristen at Coria Estates as she leads you through warming yoga poses and breath work, while encouraging all of the sweet Saturday morning vibes. Grab a glass of wine before, during or after class and stay for live music in the early afternoon. All ages and all levels welcome! Please pre-register for class as space fills up quickly.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

