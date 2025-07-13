 Calendar Home
Location:Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate
Map:6505 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Website:https://www.breathingroomcollective.com/book
All Dates:Jul 13, 2025 12:00 am - 1:30 am

Yin & Vin

Set against a backdrop of rolling vineyards, fresh valley air, and panoramic mountain views, this all-levels class offers deep relaxation and grounding. You’ll move slowly through long-held poses that release tension and open the body, allowing for stillness and rejuvenation.
Afterwards, relax and enjoy a refreshing mimosa made with premium local wine from Dauntless Wine Cø., or a handcrafted mocktail for a non-alcoholic delight.
Registration price includes one mimosa or mocktail.

 

Fee: $35

Set against a backdrop of rolling vineyards, fresh valley air, and panoramic mountain views, this all-levels class offers deep relaxation and grounding. You’ll move slowly through long-held poses that release tension and open the body, allowing for stillness and rejuvenation.Afterwards, relax and enjoy a refreshing mimosa made with premium local wine from Dauntless Wine Cø., or a handcrafted ...
Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate
Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate 97119 6505 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable