|Location:
|Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate
|Map:
|6505 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
|Website:
|https://www.breathingroomcollective.com/book
|All Dates:
Yin & Vin
Set against a backdrop of rolling vineyards, fresh valley air, and panoramic mountain views, this all-levels class offers deep relaxation and grounding. You’ll move slowly through long-held poses that release tension and open the body, allowing for stillness and rejuvenation.
Afterwards, relax and enjoy a refreshing mimosa made with premium local wine from Dauntless Wine Cø., or a handcrafted mocktail for a non-alcoholic delight.
Registration price includes one mimosa or mocktail.
Fee: $35