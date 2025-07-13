Location: Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate Map: 6505 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119 Website: https://www.breathingroomcollective.com/book All Dates: Jul 13, 2025 12:00 am - 1:30 am



Yin & Vin

Set against a backdrop of rolling vineyards, fresh valley air, and panoramic mountain views, this all-levels class offers deep relaxation and grounding. You’ll move slowly through long-held poses that release tension and open the body, allowing for stillness and rejuvenation.

Afterwards, relax and enjoy a refreshing mimosa made with premium local wine from Dauntless Wine Cø., or a handcrafted mocktail for a non-alcoholic delight.

Registration price includes one mimosa or mocktail.

Fee: $35