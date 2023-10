Yamhill-Carlton wine dinner

We wrap up the 2023 vintage of the ‘In Your Honor’ dinner series with the stalwart producers of the Yamhill-Carlton District.



Each month Ruddick/Wood hosts a celebratory dinner with winemakers and friends, featuring Belle Pente, Dominio IV, Elk Cove, Fairsing, and Soter on Thursday, October 26.



6pm gathering hour with hors d'oeuvres, 7p multi-course family-style dinner and desserts.



$120/guest, $100/industry, including gratuity.



Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-your-honor-collaborative-wine-dinner-yamhill-carlton-tickets-688691453677



RSVP by emailing info@ruddickwood.com.

