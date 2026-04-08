 Calendar Home
Location:The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
Map:4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
Phone: (503) 746-3030
Email:jean@middlegroundfarms.com
Website:http://4651 Sw Homesteader Rd
All Dates:Aug 20, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

XNOVO Winemaker's Dinner

We are excited to invite you to The Kitchen for a fun and informative demonstration cooking experience featuring Pacific Northwest wines paired with seasonal food! Learn how we create a multi-course menu featuring XNOVO and the freshest ingredients available.

 

Fee: $195

Enjoy a beautifully paired food and wine dinner with the winemaker from XNOVO.

The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
The Kitchen at Middleground Farms 97070 4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
August (2026)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable