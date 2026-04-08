|Location:
|The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
|Map:
|4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
|Phone:
|(503) 746-3030
|Email:
|jean@middlegroundfarms.com
|Website:
|http://4651 Sw Homesteader Rd
|All Dates:
XNOVO Winemaker's Dinner
We are excited to invite you to The Kitchen for a fun and informative demonstration cooking experience featuring Pacific Northwest wines paired with seasonal food! Learn how we create a multi-course menu featuring XNOVO and the freshest ingredients available.
Fee: $195
Enjoy a beautifully paired food and wine dinner with the winemaker from XNOVO.