 Calendar Home
Location:PCC - Newberg Center
Map:135 Werth Blvd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:info@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
All Dates:Jan 6, 2025 - Mar 17, 2025

WSET Level 3 in Wine Course

This advanced-level course offers an intensive exploration of the world’s most significant wine regions, grapes, wine styles and labeling laws. Students will develop a deep understanding of the world of wine supported by in-class lectures/discussions, personalized study, and instructor-guided tasting of 90 benchmark wine styles using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. It is a challenging and engaging course that rewards the dedicated student with a high level of mastery.

 

Fee: $1542

Advanced-level wine certification course for wine professionals and serious students of wine.

