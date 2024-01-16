 Calendar Home
Location:NW Cru
Map:325 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:http://https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
All Dates:Jan 16, 2024 - May 7, 2024 Tuesdays, 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

WSET Level 3 in Wine Course

WSET Level 3 in Wine offers advanced-level training for the serious wine enthusiast and professional. Students will explore the world's wine regions in-depth covering grapes, viticulture, winemaking, laws, and traditions. The course includes professional evaluation of approximately 90 wines and culminates with a three-hour certification exam.

 

Fee: $1455

Advance your passion and career in this rigorous and challenging certification program.

NW Cru
NW Cru 97128 325 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
January (2024)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable