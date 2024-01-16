|Location:
|NW Cru
|Map:
|325 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-764-7698
|Email:
|cheers@wineandspiritarchive.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
|All Dates:
WSET Level 3 in Wine Course
WSET Level 3 in Wine offers advanced-level training for the serious wine enthusiast and professional. Students will explore the world's wine regions in-depth covering grapes, viticulture, winemaking, laws, and traditions. The course includes professional evaluation of approximately 90 wines and culminates with a three-hour certification exam.
Fee: $1455
Advance your passion and career in this rigorous and challenging certification program.