All Dates:Mar 10, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Meets weekly 3/10 - 5/5

WSET Level 2 Wines - In Person Weekly Course

Are you ready to level up your knowledge and take the next step in your wine education journey ?

We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to provide world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers across our entire PNW community.

Level 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal and important grape varieties, the regions in which they are grown, and the styles of wine they produce. Through the interaction of tasting and theory, you’ll discover the factors that impact style and quality and learn how to describe these wines with confidence. While completion of Level 1 or prior experience with wine is recommended, there is no pre-requisite for Level 2.

This Weekly Format meets Tuesday evenings, 6-8pm, with the 1-hour exam as the final session. Text and work books are provided in advance.

Weekend, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

 

Fee: $820 (industry discount available)

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 2/25

