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Location:WW Valley Wine Academy
Map:212 E. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 503-883-2384
Email:wset@linfield.edu
Website:http://www.linfield.edu/wset
All Dates:Mar 29, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Meets Sun-Tue : 9-4 each day

WSET Level 2 Wines - In Person Course - WW

Is it time to level up your knowledge and take the next step in your wine education journey ?

We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers all across our PNW community

Level 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal and important grape varieties, the regions in which they are grown, and the styles of wine they produce. Through the interaction of tasting and theory, you’ll discover the factors that impact style and quality and learn how to describe these wines with confidence. While completion of Level 1 or prior experience with wine is recommended, there is no pre-requisite for Level 2.

Scheduled with wine and hospitality professionals in mind, this Intensive Format course meets Sunday -Tuesday, 9am-4pm, with the 1-hour exam held at the end of Sunday's session. Text and work books are provided in advance and pre-study is encouraged.

Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.


 

Fee: $820 (industry discount available)

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 3/13 

Is it time to level up your knowledge and take the next step in your wine education journey ?We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers all across our PNW communityLevel 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal and important grape varieties, the regions ...
WW Valley Wine Academy
WW Valley Wine Academy 99362 212 E. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
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