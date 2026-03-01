WSET Level 2 Wines - In Person Course - WW

Is it time to level up your knowledge and take the next step in your wine education journey ?



We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers all across our PNW community



Level 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal and important grape varieties, the regions in which they are grown, and the styles of wine they produce. Through the interaction of tasting and theory, you’ll discover the factors that impact style and quality and learn how to describe these wines with confidence. While completion of Level 1 or prior experience with wine is recommended, there is no pre-requisite for Level 2.



Scheduled with wine and hospitality professionals in mind, this Intensive Format course meets Sunday -Tuesday, 9am-4pm, with the 1-hour exam held at the end of Sunday's session. Text and work books are provided in advance and pre-study is encouraged.



Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.







Fee: $820 (industry discount available)

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 3/13