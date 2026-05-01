Location: Linfield University Map: 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 503-883-2384 Email: wset@linfield.edu Website: http://www.linfield.edu/wset All Dates: May 1, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Meets Fri-Sun

Jun 12, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Meets Fri-Sun

Aug 14, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Meets Fri-Sun

Oct 23, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Meets Fri-Sun

Dec 11, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Meets Fri-Sun



WSET Level 2 Wines - In Person Course - LU

Is it time to level up your knowledge and take the next step in your wine education journey?



We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers all across our PNW community



Level 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal and important grape varieties, the regions in which they are grown, and the styles of wine they produce. Through the interaction of tasting and theory, you’ll discover the factors that impact style and quality and learn how to describe these wines with confidence. While completion of Level 1 or prior experience with wine is recommended, there is no pre-requisite for Level 2.



This Weekend Intensive Format meets Friday - Sunday, 9am-4pm, with the 1-hour exam held at the end of Sunday's session.

Text and work books are provided in advance.



Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.









Fee: $820 (industry discount available)

Class: 5/1-5/3, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 4/15

Class: 6/12-6/14, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 5/27

Class: 8/14-8/16, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 7/29

Class: 10/23-10/25, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 10/7

Class: 12/11-12/13, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 11/25