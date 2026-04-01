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Location:Chemeketa Community College - Eola
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Rd NW, Salem, OR 97031
Phone: 503-883-2384
Email:wset@linfield.edu
Website:http://www.linfield.edu/wset
All Dates:Apr 17, 2026 - Apr 19, 2026 Meets each day: 9am-4pm

WSET Level 2 Wines - In Person Course - CCC

WSET Level 2 Wines - In Person Course - CCC
Is it time to level up your knowledge and take the next step in your wine education journey ?

We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers all across our PNW community

Level 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal and important grape varieties, the regions in which they are grown, and the styles of wine they produce. Through the interaction of tasting and theory, you’ll discover the factors that impact style and quality and learn how to describe these wines with confidence. While completion of Level 1 or prior experience with wine is recommended, there is no pre-requisite for Level 2.

This Weekend Intensive Format meets Friday - Sunday, 9am-4pm, with the 1-hour exam held at the end of Sunday's session.

Weekend, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

Registration Deadline: April 1st

 

Fee: $820 (industry & group discounts available)

WSET Level 2 Wines - In Person Course - CCCIs it time to level up your knowledge and take the next step in your wine education journey ?We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers all across our PNW communityLevel 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal ...
Chemeketa Community College - Eola
Chemeketa Community College - Eola 97031 215 Doaks Ferry Rd NW, Salem, OR 97031
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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