WSET Level 2 Wines Course

Level up your knowledge and grow your confidence by taking the next step in your wine education journey with us.



We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers.



Level 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal and important grape varieties, the regions in which they are grown, and the styles of wine they produce. Through the interaction of tasting and theory, you’ll discover the factors that impact style and quality and learn how to describe these wines with confidence. While completion of Level 1 or prior experience with wine is recommended, there is no pre-requisite for Level 2.



This Weekly Format meets Wednesday evenings, 6-8pm, with the 1-hour exam as the final session. Text and work books are provided in advance.



Weekend, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

Registration deadline: September 24th

Fee: $820 (Industry & Group Discounts Available)