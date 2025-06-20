 Calendar Home
Location:Linfield University
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-2384
Email:wset@linfield.edu
Website:https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html
All Dates:Jun 20, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025 9am-4pm

WSET Level 2 Wines Course

Level up your knowledge and grow your confidence by taking the next step in your wine education journey with us.

We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers.

Level 2 builds on the foundation of Level 1, examining the world's principal and important grape varieties, the regions in which they are grown, and the styles of wine they produce. Through the interaction of tasting and theory, you’ll discover the factors that impact style and quality and learn how to describe these wines with confidence. While completion of Level 1 or prior experience with wine is recommended, there is no pre-requisite for Level 2.

This Weekend Intensive Format meets Friday - Sunday, 9am-4pm, with the 1-hour exam held at the end of Sunday's session.
Text and work books are provided in advance.

Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

Registration Deadline: June 4th  

Fee: $820 (Industry & Group Discounts Available)

WSET Level 2 Wine Course - Weekend

Linfield University
Linfield University 97128 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable