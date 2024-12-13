 Calendar Home
Location:Linfield University
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:wset@linfield.edu
Website:https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html
All Dates:Sep 20, 2024 - Sep 22, 2024
Oct 18, 2024 - Oct 20, 2024
Nov 15, 2024 - Nov 17, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 - Dec 15, 2024

WSET Level 2 Wines Course

Take your wine IQ to the next level!

This is a comprehensive course covering the fundamentals of grape growing and wine production, key regulatory factors, important international and regional grape varieties and the styles of wine they produce. It is ideal for wine professionals in all segments of the industry looking to deepen their skill set and elevate their career prospects. Also perfect for well-versed wine enthusiasts curious to learn more!

The three-day-weekend format, led by a WSET-Certified instructor, runs 9am-5pm each day. The course cost includes all study materials, wine samples and the exam.

 

Fee: $820

Take your wine IQ to the next level!This is a comprehensive course covering the fundamentals of grape growing and wine production, key regulatory factors, important international and regional grape varieties and the styles of wine they produce. It is ideal for wine professionals in all segments of the industry looking to deepen their skill set and elevate their career prospects. Also perfect for well-versed ...
Linfield University
Linfield University 97128 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2024)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable