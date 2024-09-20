|Location:
|Linfield University
|Map:
|900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Email:
|wset@linfield.edu
|Website:
|https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html
|All Dates:
WSET Level 2 Wines Course
Take your wine IQ to the next level!
This is a comprehensive course covering the fundamentals of grape growing and wine production, key regulatory factors, important international and regional grape varieties and the styles of wine they produce. It is ideal for wine professionals in all segments of the industry looking to deepen their skill set and elevate their career prospects. Also perfect for well-versed wine enthusiasts curious to learn more!
The three-day-weekend format, led by a WSET-Certified instructor, runs 9am-5pm each day. The course cost includes all study materials, wine samples and the exam.
Fee: $820