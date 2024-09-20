Location: Linfield University Map: 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128 Email: wset@linfield.edu Website: https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html All Dates: Sep 20, 2024 - Sep 22, 2024

Oct 18, 2024 - Oct 20, 2024

Nov 15, 2024 - Nov 17, 2024

Dec 13, 2024 - Dec 15, 2024



WSET Level 2 Wines Course

Take your wine IQ to the next level!



This is a comprehensive course covering the fundamentals of grape growing and wine production, key regulatory factors, important international and regional grape varieties and the styles of wine they produce. It is ideal for wine professionals in all segments of the industry looking to deepen their skill set and elevate their career prospects. Also perfect for well-versed wine enthusiasts curious to learn more!



The three-day-weekend format, led by a WSET-Certified instructor, runs 9am-5pm each day. The course cost includes all study materials, wine samples and the exam.

Fee: $820