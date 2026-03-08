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Location:Wine and Drinks Academy
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
Website:https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/wset-level-2-in-wine-course
All Dates:Aug 4, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Aug 11, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Aug 18, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Aug 25, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sep 1, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sep 8, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sep 15, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sep 22, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sep 29, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

WSET Level 2 in Wine Course

The WSET Level 2 in Wine Course is largely organized through the lens of grape variety, allowing students to explore the impact of growing conditions, cultural practices, and winemaking decisions. So, for example, when we study a grape variety such as Sémillon, we can explore variations such as: early harvesting in Hunter Valley; barrel fermentation and maturation in Pessac-Léognan, botrytis in Sauternes. All these theoretical concepts are then explored via guided tasting using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting, which is woven through each class session, bringing each concept to life.

 

Fee: $875

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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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