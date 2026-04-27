WSET Level 2 in Wine Course

The WSET Level 2 in Wine Course is largely organized through the lens of grape variety, allowing students to explore the impact of growing conditions, cultural practices, and winemaking decisions. So, for example, when we study a grape variety such as Sémillon, we can explore variations such as: early harvesting in Hunter Valley; barrel fermentation and maturation in Pessac-Léognan, botrytis in Sauternes. All these theoretical concepts are then explored via guided tasting using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting, which is woven through each class session, bringing each concept to life.







Fee: $868