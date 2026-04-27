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Location:PCC - Newberg Center
Map:135 Werth Blvd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:mm@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-1-award-in-wine-course
All Dates:Apr 27, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 4, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 11, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

WSET Level 2 in Wine Course

The WSET Level 2 in Wine Course is largely organized through the lens of grape variety, allowing students to explore the impact of growing conditions, cultural practices, and winemaking decisions. So, for example, when we study a grape variety such as Sémillon, we can explore variations such as: early harvesting in Hunter Valley; barrel fermentation and maturation in Pessac-Léognan, botrytis in Sauternes. All these theoretical concepts are then explored via guided tasting using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting, which is woven through each class session, bringing each concept to life.


 

Fee: $868

Students investigate the world’s major grape varieties, wine styles, and winemaking decisions.

PCC - Newberg Center
PCC - Newberg Center 97132 135 Werth Blvd, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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