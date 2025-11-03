|Location:
|Ponzi Vineyards
|Map:
|19500 SW Mountain Home Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
|Phone:
|503-764-7698
|Email:
|info@wineandspiritarchive.com
|Website:
|https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
|All Dates:
WSET Level 2 in Wine course
This intermediate-level wine certification course covers the world of wine including all major grape varieties, wine regions, and wine styles. In addition to in-depth theory of major mine categories, students learn to evaluate wine professionally using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting.
Fee: $864
Take your wine knowledge to the next level in this intermediate wine certification course.