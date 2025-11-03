 Calendar Home
Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:info@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
All Dates:Nov 3, 2025 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 10, 2025 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 17, 2025 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

WSET Level 2 in Wine course

This intermediate-level wine certification course covers the world of wine including all major grape varieties, wine regions, and wine styles. In addition to in-depth theory of major mine categories, students learn to evaluate wine professionally using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting.

 

Fee: $864

Take your wine knowledge to the next level in this intermediate wine certification course.

Ponzi Vineyards
Ponzi Vineyards 19500 19500 SW Mountain Home Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable