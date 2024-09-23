WSET Level 2 in Wine Course

This intermediate level course offers an in-depth look at the world of wine that is ideal for the serious wine enthusiast or wine professional. Learning encompasses all major grape varieties, wine regions, and wine styles of the world.



At the end of this course, successful students will understand:

• Environmental influences, viticultural decisions, and winemaking options, as well as the impact of these factors on wine style, quality and price

• The world’s most important grape varieties and wine regions and the styles of wines made from them including still wines, sparkling wines and fortified wines

• The key principles of wine storage, service, and food and wine pairing



Course structure:

This course includes eight 2-hour sessions taught by a WSET certified educator and supported by the WSET Level 2 coursebook and study guide. In class learning includes expert-led lectures, interactive activities and discussions, and guided professional tasting of 40 classic wines using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. An in-depth, engaging, and fulfilling 16 hours of class time!



In addition to classroom time, students are expected to set aside study time for course reading and exam preparation. The course culminates with a 50-question certification exam. Successful students are awarded the WSET Level 2 Award in Wine.

Fee: $863