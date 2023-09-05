 Calendar Home
Location:NW Cru
Map:325 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:http://https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
All Dates:Sep 5, 2023 - Nov 7, 2023 Tuesdays, 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

WSET Level 2 in Wine Course

Explore the world's major grape varieties, styles, regulations, and iconic region in this in-depth training program. Your studies are supported by collaborative discussions, lectures, course materials, and evaluation of over 40 wines, all guided by The Wine & Spirit Archive's expert team.

 

Fee: $845

Take your knowledge and career to the next level in the world-renowned WSET Level 2 Wine Course.

325 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

