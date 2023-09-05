|Location:
|NW Cru
|Map:
|325 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-764-7698
|Email:
|cheers@wineandspiritarchive.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
|All Dates:
WSET Level 2 in Wine Course
Explore the world's major grape varieties, styles, regulations, and iconic region in this in-depth training program. Your studies are supported by collaborative discussions, lectures, course materials, and evaluation of over 40 wines, all guided by The Wine & Spirit Archive's expert team.
Fee: $845
Take your knowledge and career to the next level in the world-renowned WSET Level 2 Wine Course.