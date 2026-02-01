Location: Linfield University Map: 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 503-883-2384 Email: wset@linfield.edu Website: http://www.linfield.edu/wset All Dates: Feb 21, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Apr 18, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Jun 6, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sep 19, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Oct 17, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dec 5, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm



WSET Level 1 Wines - In Person Course - LU

Are you ready to start your wine education journey?



We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers.

Grow your confidence (and your career), improve your knowledge, deepen your understanding and sharpen your palate.



Level 1 Wine provides a hands-on introduction to the world of wine. You’ll explore the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately and make food and wine pairings. Well suited for those just starting, or seeking to start, a career in the wine/hospitality industry and curious consumers who want to make more informed buying decisions.



The One-day Intensive Format meets for 7 hours with a 1-hour break for lunch.

The 45-minute exam is held at the end of the session.



Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

Fee: $350 (industry discount available)

Linfield 2026 Class Schedule

Class: 2/21, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 2/4

Class: 4/18, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 4/1

Class: 6/6, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 5/20

Class: 9/19, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 9/2

Class: 10/17, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 9/30

Class: 12/5, REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 11/18