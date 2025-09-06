WSET Level 1 Wines Course - Salem

Spring is a great time to start your wine education journey.

Improve your knowledge and grow your confidence for the Season ahead!



We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers.



Level 1 Wine provides a hands-on introduction to the world of wine. You’ll explore the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately and make food and wine pairings.



Well suited for those just starting, or seeking to start, a career in the wine/hospitality industry and curious consumers who want to make more informed buying decisions.



The One-day Weekend Intensive Format meets on Saturdays from 9am to 4pm with a 1-hour lunch break. The 45-minute exam is held at the end of the session.





Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website for full schedule

Email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

Fee: $350 (Industry & Group Discounts Available)

REGISTRATION DEADLINES:

April 16th for May 3rd course

August 20th for September 6th course

October 22nd for November 8th course