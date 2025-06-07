 Calendar Home
Location:Best Western Plus - Hood River Inn
Map:1108 E Marina Dr, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 503-883-2384
Email:wset@linfield.edu
Website:https://www.linfield.edu/wset.html
All Dates:Jun 7, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

WSET Level 1 Wines Course - Hood River

Are you ready to start your wine education journey?
To expand your knowledge, increase your understanding and grow your confidence?

The Center for Wine Education at Linfield University is proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers in the Columbia Gorge.

The Level 1 Wine course provides a hands-on introduction to the world of wine. You’ll explore the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately and make food and wine pairings. Ideal for those just starting, or seeking to start, a career in the wine/hospitality industry and curious consumers who want to make more informed buying decisions.

The One-day Weekend Intensive Format meets Saturdays from 9am to 4pm
There is a 1-hour lunch break and 45-minute exam is held at the end of the session.

Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available,
Visit www.linfield.edu/wset or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

 

Fee: $350 (Industry & Group Discounts Available)

