Location: Linfield University Map: 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128 Email: wset@linfield.edu Website: https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html All Dates: Apr 5, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Jun 7, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Aug 2, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Oct 4, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dec 6, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm



WSET Level 1 Wines Course

Winter is a great time to start or plan your wine education journey.

Improve your knowledge and grow your confidence for the Season ahead!



We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers.

Level 1 Wine provides a hands-on introduction to the world of wine. You’ll explore the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately and make food and wine pairings. Well suited for those just starting, or seeking to start, a career in the wine/hospitality industry and curious consumers who want to make more informed buying decisions.



The One-day Weekend Intensive Format meets meets on Saturdays for 7 hours with a 1-hour break for lunch. The 45-minute exam is held at the end of the session.



Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

Fee: $350