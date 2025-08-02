 Calendar Home
Location:Linfield University
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:wset@linfield.edu
Website:https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html
All Dates:Apr 5, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jun 7, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Aug 2, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Oct 4, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 6, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

WSET Level 1 Wines Course

Winter is a great time to start or plan your wine education journey.
Improve your knowledge and grow your confidence for the Season ahead!

We are proud to partner with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust to deliver world-class education and certification to industry professionals and curious consumers.
Level 1 Wine provides a hands-on introduction to the world of wine. You’ll explore the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately and make food and wine pairings. Well suited for those just starting, or seeking to start, a career in the wine/hospitality industry and curious consumers who want to make more informed buying decisions.

The One-day Weekend Intensive Format meets meets on Saturdays for 7 hours with a 1-hour break for lunch. The 45-minute exam is held at the end of the session.

Weekly, Online and Custom Courses also available, visit our website or email wset@linfield.edu for more information.

 

Fee: $350

WSET Level 1 Wines - Weekend Intensive Course

Linfield University
Linfield University 97128 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable