 Calendar Home
Location:Best Western Hood River Inn
Map:1108 East Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031
Email:wset@linfield.edu
Website:https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html
All Dates:Oct 26, 2024 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

WSET Level 1 Wines Course

Are you ready to get serious about wine?

This introductory course is the perfect starting point for wine enthusiasts looking to grasp the fundamentals or anyone pursuing a career in the world of wine and hospitality. You will explore the principle red and white grape varieties, learn to taste and describe wines accurately using a systematic approach, and master basic principles of wine and food pairing.

Whether you live in the area or want to make it a Gorge Get-Away, join us on the banks of the Mighty Columbia. Discounted room rates are also available.

 

Fee: $350

