WSET Level 1 Wines Course

Are you ready to get serious about wine?



This introductory course is the perfect starting point for wine enthusiasts looking to grasp the fundamentals or anyone pursuing a career in the world of wine and hospitality. You will explore the principle red and white grape varieties, learn to taste and describe wines accurately using a systematic approach, and master basic principles of wine and food pairing.



Whether you live in the area or want to make it a Gorge Get-Away, join us on the banks of the Mighty Columbia. Discounted room rates are also available.

Fee: $350