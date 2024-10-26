|Location:
|Best Western Hood River Inn
|1108 East Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031
|wset@linfield.edu
|https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html
WSET Level 1 Wines Course
Are you ready to get serious about wine?
This introductory course is the perfect starting point for wine enthusiasts looking to grasp the fundamentals or anyone pursuing a career in the world of wine and hospitality. You will explore the principle red and white grape varieties, learn to taste and describe wines accurately using a systematic approach, and master basic principles of wine and food pairing.
Whether you live in the area or want to make it a Gorge Get-Away, join us on the banks of the Mighty Columbia. Discounted room rates are also available.
Fee: $350