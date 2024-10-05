Location: Linfield University Map: 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128 Email: wset@linfield.edu Website: https://www.linfield.edu/wine/wset.html All Dates: Sep 7, 2024 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Oct 5, 2024 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Nov 2, 2024 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Dec 7, 2024 9:00 am - 6:00 pm



WSET Level 1 Wines Course

Is it your time to get serious about wine?



This introductory course is designed to be the perfect starting point for wine enthusiasts looking to grasp the fundamentals or anyone pursuing a career in the world of wine and hospitality. You will gain the skills to describe wines accurately, learn the systematic approach to tasting wine, and master the basic principles of wine and food pairing.



Just six hours to certification!

Fee: $350