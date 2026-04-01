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Location:PCC - Newberg Center
Map:135 Werth Blvd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:mm@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-1-award-in-wine-course
All Dates:Apr 13, 2026 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

WSET Level 1 in Wine Course

If you’re new to wine and seeking a structured and organized path to better understand this complex beverage, WSET Level 1 in Wine is for you! This course introduces the diversity of wine styles; the impacts of grape variety, place, and winemaking; and explores how wine service and food pairing bring wine’s complexities to life.

You’re going to cover the entire world of wine in one fast-paced and engaging day. Expect to better understand the world’s most important grape varieties, how growing conditions winemaking decisions shape the resulting style, and how to best store and serve wines so they shine. All learning is underscored by instructor-guided tasting of 10 benchmark styles.

 

Fee: $398

An interactive foundational course to better understand wine.

PCC - Newberg Center
PCC - Newberg Center 97132 135 Werth Blvd, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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