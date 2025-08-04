WSET Level 1 in Wine Course

This course is ideal for rising wine professionals and enthusiastic wine lovers seeking to take their understanding of wine to the next level. Join us for a dive into the world of wine as we explore how grape variety, winemaking decisions, service, and food pairing determine the incredible diversity of flavors and styles we find in the class.



All learning is underscored by guided tasting using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. At the end of the course, students will take a certification exam and – upon passing – will receive the WSET Level 1 in Wine Certificate.

Fee: $398