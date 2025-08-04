 Calendar Home
Location:The Wine & Spirit Archive
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:info@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
All Dates:Aug 4, 2025 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

WSET Level 1 in Wine Course

This course is ideal for rising wine professionals and enthusiastic wine lovers seeking to take their understanding of wine to the next level. Join us for a dive into the world of wine as we explore how grape variety, winemaking decisions, service, and food pairing determine the incredible diversity of flavors and styles we find in the class.

All learning is underscored by guided tasting using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. At the end of the course, students will take a certification exam and – upon passing – will receive the WSET Level 1 in Wine Certificate.

 

Fee: $398

A one-day, in-depth certification course to take your knowledge of wine to the next level.

The Wine & Spirit Archive
The Wine & Spirit Archive 97206 3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable