|Location:
|Wine and Drinks Academy
|Map:
|3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
|Phone:
|503-764-7698
|Email:
|cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
|Website:
|https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/wset-level-1-in-wine-course
|All Dates:
WSET Level 1 in Wine
You’re going to cover the entire world of wine in one fast-paced and engaging day. Expect to better understand the world’s most important grape varieties, how growing conditions winemaking decisions shape the resulting style, and how to best store and serve wines so they shine. All learning is underscored by instructor-guided tasting of 10 benchmark styles.
A structured and organized path to better understand the complexities and joy of wine!