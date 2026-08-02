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Location:Wine and Drinks Academy
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
Website:https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/wset-level-1-in-wine-course
All Dates:Aug 2, 2026

WSET Level 1 in Wine

You’re going to cover the entire world of wine in one fast-paced and engaging day. Expect to better understand the world’s most important grape varieties, how growing conditions winemaking decisions shape the resulting style, and how to best store and serve wines so they shine. All learning is underscored by instructor-guided tasting of 10 benchmark styles.

A structured and organized path to better understand the complexities and joy of wine!

Wine and Drinks Academy
Wine and Drinks Academy 97206 3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
August (2026)
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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