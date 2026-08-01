WSET Diploma - D1: Wine Production

The D1 Wine Production Unit of WSET Diploma explores how wine is grown and made, from vineyard conditions and viticulture to winemaking, maturation, and packaging.



As the foundation of the program, it builds essential knowledge of how natural factors and production decisions shape a wine’s style, quality, and price—developing the critical thinking skills needed for advanced study and careers in the wine industry.

Fee: $1390