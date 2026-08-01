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Location:Wine and Drinks Academy
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
Website:https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/wset-level-4-diploma-in-wines
All Dates:Aug 1, 2026 - Sep 26, 2026

WSET Diploma - D1: Wine Production

The D1 Wine Production Unit of WSET Diploma explores how wine is grown and made, from vineyard conditions and viticulture to winemaking, maturation, and packaging.

As the foundation of the program, it builds essential knowledge of how natural factors and production decisions shape a wine’s style, quality, and price—developing the critical thinking skills needed for advanced study and careers in the wine industry.

 

Fee: $1390

Join us for the first unit of the expert-level WSET Diploma Program.

Wine and Drinks Academy
Wine and Drinks Academy 97206 3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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