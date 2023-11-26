 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Nov 26, 2023 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Wreath Making Workshop with Wine

Create a festive Holiday Wreath to match your own personal taste and style. Instructor Laura Gifford of Gifford’s Flowers will be on hand to help guide you in your creation. You and your wreath will move from station to station selecting fun adornments ranging from traditional to trendy.

Class includes all supplies (wreath, choice of ribbons, baubles, holiday picks and berries) and instruction + your choice of beverage (Wine, Holiday Sangria, Beer, or Soda)

We’ll offer two class times of 12pm - 2pm or 3pm - 5pm on Sunday November 26th. Class sizes are limited and wreaths must be reserved in advance. We “may” have space for walk ins but recommend you email events@hipchicksdowine.com to check.

Additional wine and food is available for purchase.

 

Fee: $75

