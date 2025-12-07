Wreath Making Workshop @ Balsall Creek

Join our resident cheer-makers in our holiday workshop for this wreath making event! We transform the tasting room into a festive craft room for this event, full of sparkle, color, and the delightful smell of fresh-cut pine and cedar. Lesli and Emily have hosted a wreath making for many years, and last year it was offered for the first time at the Estate House. Due to the crafting space needed, there are only 12 spots available, but because the one session we offered last year was such a hit, this year there will be two, 11AM & 2PM!



Tickets include a hands-on training by Lesli and Emily, all the makings for your own wreath — a ring, the greens, baubles, and ribbon — sparkling wine, and light bites.



Members: $40 | Non-Members: $70

