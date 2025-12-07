 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 7, 2025 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Wreath Making Workshop @ Balsall Creek

Join our resident cheer-makers in our holiday workshop for this wreath making event! We transform the tasting room into a festive craft room for this event, full of sparkle, color, and the delightful smell of fresh-cut pine and cedar. Lesli and Emily have hosted a wreath making for many years, and last year it was offered for the first time at the Estate House. Due to the crafting space needed, there are only 12 spots available, but because the one session we offered last year was such a hit, this year there will be two, 11AM & 2PM!

Tickets include a hands-on training by Lesli and Emily, all the makings for your own wreath — a ring, the greens, baubles, and ribbon — sparkling wine, and light bites.

Members: $40 | Non-Members: $70

 

Fee: $70

Create your own festive wreath with wine, bites, and holiday cheer at our cozy workshop!

The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
The Estate House @ Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable