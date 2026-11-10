Wreath Making & Wine Night!

Come make a festive wreath for your home with Beth from Crowley House Flower Farm in our Tasting Room!



This event is limited to 25 people. Sign up today to reserve your spot! Tickets are $55 per adult.



Ticket Includes:

-Wreath & Supplies

-1 Glass of Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine or Seasonal Drink or Nonalcoholic Beverage

-Charcuterie Board Buffet Style

-Dessert

Fee: $55.00