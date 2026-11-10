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Location:Kuenzi Family Vineyard
Map:7919 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-932-8313
Email:kuenzifamilyvineyard@gmail.com
Website:https://kuenzifamilyvineyard.com/shop/ols/categories/event
All Dates:Nov 20, 2026 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Wreath Making & Wine Night!

Come make a festive wreath for your home with Beth from Crowley House Flower Farm in our Tasting Room!

This event is limited to 25 people. Sign up today to reserve your spot! Tickets are $55 per adult.

Ticket Includes:
-Wreath & Supplies
-1 Glass of Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine or Seasonal Drink or Nonalcoholic Beverage
-Charcuterie Board Buffet Style
-Dessert

 

Fee: $55.00

Come make a festive wreath for your home with Beth from Crowley House Flower Farm in our Tasting Room! This event is limited to 25 people. Reserve your spot today! Ticket Includes: -Wreath & Supplies -1 Glass of KFV Wine or Nonalcoholic Beverage -Charcuterie Board Buffet Style -Dessert

Kuenzi Family Vineyard
Kuenzi Family Vineyard 97304 7919 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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