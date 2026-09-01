 Calendar Home
Location:Silverback Estate Winery
Map:11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
Phone: (866) 803-WINE
Email:tyler@thegoat.ag
Website:https://silverbackwine.com/grapes-for-apes/
All Dates:Sep 24, 2026 - Sep 27, 2026 11am to 7:30pm

World Gorilla Weekend at Silverback Estate Winery

World Gorilla Weekend at Silverback Estate Winery

Thursday, September 24 through Sunday, September 27 | 11 AM to 5 PM

Join us at Silverback Winery for World Gorilla Weekend, a special four day celebration of wine, conservation, and our commitment to protecting gorillas!

At Silverback, our love for winemaking is only matched by our dedication to conservation. Through our Grapes for Apes program, a portion of our wine sales supports ape focused conservation organizations working to protect gorillas and their natural habitats!

Throughout World Gorilla Weekend, enjoy our tasting room and online special offer!

Buy any 2021 vintage and receive a bottle of the new vintage for half price.

In the tasting room, we will also have special mystery packs available for those looking to discover something unexpected!

Come raise a glass, celebrate these incredible animals, and sip with purpose. Together, every bottle and every glass can help make a difference!

World Gorilla Weekend at Silverback Estate Winery Thursday, September 24 through Sunday, September 27 | 11 AM to Close Join us at Silverback Winery for World Gorilla Weekend, a special four day celebration of wine, conservation, and our commitment to protecting gorillas!

Silverback Estate Winery
Silverback Estate Winery 11374 11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable