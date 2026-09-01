World Gorilla Weekend at Silverback Estate Winery

World Gorilla Weekend at Silverback Estate Winery



Thursday, September 24 through Sunday, September 27 | 11 AM to 5 PM



Join us at Silverback Winery for World Gorilla Weekend, a special four day celebration of wine, conservation, and our commitment to protecting gorillas!



At Silverback, our love for winemaking is only matched by our dedication to conservation. Through our Grapes for Apes program, a portion of our wine sales supports ape focused conservation organizations working to protect gorillas and their natural habitats!



Throughout World Gorilla Weekend, enjoy our tasting room and online special offer!



Buy any 2021 vintage and receive a bottle of the new vintage for half price.



In the tasting room, we will also have special mystery packs available for those looking to discover something unexpected!



Come raise a glass, celebrate these incredible animals, and sip with purpose. Together, every bottle and every glass can help make a difference!