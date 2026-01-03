 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Mar 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mar 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Words & Wine: A book fair Pop Up

Join us for Words & Wine, a two-day celebration of books, wine, and small business at Hip Chicks do Wine! This pop-up style event will feature 30 local authors plus one local independent bookstore offering both new and used books.

Spend the afternoon meeting authors, discovering new reads, getting books signed, adding to your ever-growing TBR list, and supporting local creatives. Whether you love romance, fantasy, mystery, or non-fiction, there’s something here for every reader.

Featured genres include (but are not limited to):

Fantasy & Epic Fantasy

Sci-Fi & Speculative Fiction

Horror & Romantic Horror

Dark Fantasy & Dark Academia

Romance (Contemporary, Historical, Sports, Later-in-Life, Small Town, Dark, Mafia, Paranormal, Shifter/Werewolf, LGBTQ+, Spicy & Erotic)

Mystery, Suspense & Romantic Suspense

YA Fantasy & YA Paranormal (including LGBTQ+)

Children’s Literature & Devotionals

Memoir & Non-Fiction (including Self-Help, Poetry, and Specialty Topics)

Wine will be available for tasting, by the glass, or by the bottle, and we’ll also offer a small plate food menu to enjoy while you browse.

As part of our commitment to giving back, a portion of wine sales will be donated to SMART Reading, supporting childhood literacy in our community.

Come sip, shop, read, and support local authors and independent businesses—we can’t wait to see you there!

No Reservations Required.

