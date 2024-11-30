|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Words & Wine: A book fair Pop Up
Join us on Saturday November 30th 12pm - 5pm for a Book Fair Pop Up!
Meet local Authors and have the chance to purchase books right on site! Get a flight or a glass of wine paired specially with your favorite genre of books!
Food and Wine available for purchase. Free admission to the Book Fair Pop Up.