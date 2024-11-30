 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Nov 30, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Words & Wine: A book fair Pop Up

Join us on Saturday November 30th 12pm - 5pm for a Book Fair Pop Up!

Meet local Authors and have the chance to purchase books right on site! Get a flight or a glass of wine paired specially with your favorite genre of books!

Food and Wine available for purchase. Free admission to the Book Fair Pop Up.

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
