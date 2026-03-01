|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Woof Pack Wine Club Social
If you can’t make it to Bend and your normal pick-up location is at the vineyard, join us at Black Dog Vineyard for charcuterie, tastings of the Spring release, glass pour discounts and community. Free for members, $20 for non-members. Members - email us for coupon code info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Club wine pickup and social get together