 Calendar Home
Location:The Winery at Manzanita
Map:253 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR 97310
Phone: 971-303-9674
Email:info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
Website:https://checkout.square.site/merchant/SMFHDXXRV1A5H/checkout/TBIA36VNB7VAPTG5Z2Q5CDZ4
All Dates:Mar 21, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Woof Pack Wine Club Social (open to the public)

For those members on the Coast, we’ll also be holding a Club Social at The Winery at Manzanita, 5 - 7 pm. RSVP required. Wine Club Free for members, $20 for non-members.

 

Fee: $20

Woof Pack Wine Club Social, 3/21/26, 5 - 7 pm at The Winery at Manzanita

The Winery at Manzanita
The Winery at Manzanita 97310 253 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR 97310
March (2026)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable