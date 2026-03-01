|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita
|Map:
|253 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR 97310
|Phone:
|971-303-9674
|Email:
|info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
|Website:
|https://checkout.square.site/merchant/SMFHDXXRV1A5H/checkout/TBIA36VNB7VAPTG5Z2Q5CDZ4
|All Dates:
Woof Pack Wine Club Social (open to the public)
For those members on the Coast, we’ll also be holding a Club Social at The Winery at Manzanita, 5 - 7 pm. RSVP required. Wine Club Free for members, $20 for non-members.
Fee: $20
Woof Pack Wine Club Social, 3/21/26, 5 - 7 pm at The Winery at Manzanita