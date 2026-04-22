Location: RH Estate Wines Map: 2995 Michigan City Lane N.W., Salem, OR 97304 Phone: 503-362-1596 Email: Tastingroom@rhestatewines.com Website: http://www.rhestatewines.com All Dates: Apr 22, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

May 13, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

May 27, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 10, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 24, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 8, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 22, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 12, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 26, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Woodfired Wednesdays

🔥 Woodfired Wednesdays are back! 🍕

Starting April 22nd and continuing through the summer, we’ll have Woodenheart Pizza Truck out at the winery on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month.

Join us from 4–7 PM (or until the pizza runs out!) for delicious woodfired pizza, great wine, and a relaxing evening at the vineyard.

Bring friends, grab a glass, and enjoy a midweek break with us!

Fee: $Free