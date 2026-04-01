 Calendar Home
Location:RH Estate Wines
Map:2995 Michigan City Lane N.W., Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-362-1596
Email:Tastingroom@rhestatewines.com
Website:http://www.rhestatewines.com
All Dates:Apr 22, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
May 13, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
May 27, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 10, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 24, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jul 8, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jul 22, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 12, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Aug 26, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Woodfired Wednesdays

🔥 Woodfired Wednesdays are back! 🍕
Starting April 22nd and continuing through the summer, we’ll have Woodenheart Pizza Truck out at the winery on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month.
Join us from 4–7 PM (or until the pizza runs out!) for delicious woodfired pizza, great wine, and a relaxing evening at the vineyard.
Bring friends, grab a glass, and enjoy a midweek break with us!

 

Fee: $Free

April (2026)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable