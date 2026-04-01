|Location:
|RH Estate Wines
|Map:
|2995 Michigan City Lane N.W., Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-362-1596
|Email:
|Tastingroom@rhestatewines.com
|Website:
|http://www.rhestatewines.com
|All Dates:
Woodfired Wednesdays
🔥 Woodfired Wednesdays are back! 🍕
Starting April 22nd and continuing through the summer, we’ll have Woodenheart Pizza Truck out at the winery on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month.
Join us from 4–7 PM (or until the pizza runs out!) for delicious woodfired pizza, great wine, and a relaxing evening at the vineyard.
Bring friends, grab a glass, and enjoy a midweek break with us!
Fee: $Free
Buy a Pie and a bottle of Pinot and enjoy the view.