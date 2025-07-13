 Calendar Home
Location:Benton-Lane Winery
Map:23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5418475792
Email:reservations@benton-lane.com
Website:https://benton-lane.com/shop/reservationtimes/Woodfired_Weekend/
All Dates:Jul 12, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jul 13, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Aug 9, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Aug 10, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Woodfired Pizza Weekend

Join us on the second Saturday & Sunday of each month this summer as we raise a glass to one of our favorite pairings, wine, and pizza! Enoy handmade and wood-fired Neapolitan style pizza, with fresh ingredients sourced right from the Estate gardens here at Benton-Lane. Pizzas will be available for purchase when you arrive and we will be offering wine by the glass and by the bottle. We will have live music on Saturday July 12th and Saturday August 9th from 1-3pm.

Reservations are encouraged.

Reserved parties will receive priority seating in the tasting room & patio. If you plan to drop in, we encourage you to bring a blanket and spread out on our spacious lawn, just below the patio to enjoy a glass or bottle.

Join us on the second Saturday & Sunday of each month for woodfired pizzas.

