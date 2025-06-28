 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038834111
Email:jim@cdtvineyard.com
Website:https://cdtvineyard.com/event/the-winemakers-spice-box-a-barrel-tasting-experience/
All Dates:Jun 28, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wood Into Wine - A Barrel Tasting Experience

Winemakers almost universally refer to the mix of barrels they use – new or previously-filled, French or American oak, tight grain or very tight grain, different coopers (barrel makers) – as their “spice box or spice cabinet.” Join us as we explore the barrels of French cooper Tonnellerie Sirugue from Nuits St. George in Burgundy. Winemaker Scott Neal will take you on a guided tasting from three different individual barrels sourced from three different forests, as well as two “finished wines” blended from these same barrels. It will be a feast for your senses and an incredible opportunity to see inside the mind of a winemaker. As an added bonus, we will have a “soil pit” dug out on site, and Scott will take you out and explain the uniqueness of the soil types on our 100-acre vineyard.

For those of you who cannot make the event in person, we will broadcast the event virtually and you can purchase sample bottles (375ml) of the wines ahead of time to follow along live, or with the recorded version at your convenience. More details to come shortly.

In Person: Saturday, June 28th, 1pm to 3pm, Pacific Time at Coeur de Terre
Virtual: Saturday, June 28th, 1pm to 3pm, Pacific. You will receive a link via email. (It will be recorded to watch at your convenience – order your wines today!)

General public guests: Please purchase a ticket for $30 per person
Wine Club Members: Please RSVP to the event for your complimentary tickets. Each membership is allocated two (2) complimentary seats.

 

Fee: $30, complimentary for club members

