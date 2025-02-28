Wood Fired Hearts + Foie Gras

Proletariat Butchery and Albariza Wine invite you to the butcher shop for an evening of meaty goodness and classic yet quirky wines. This event happens every last Thursday of the month, with a new theme of food and wine each month. Event fee gets you all the tapas and your first glass of wine. February means v-day and hearts...so we are grilling up some beef hearts and chicken hearts on our wood fired grill and serving charred brioche with foie gras! We always have our staples of charred bread with Butcher's Butter, fancy cheese, grilled sausages, brined almonds and often steak bites! We will be pouring a welcome bubbly splash with a caviar bump, interesting whites, inky and earthy reds, and sauternes to finish! Don't miss this!

Fee: $65